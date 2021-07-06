‘The issue of policing is not about black and white, it’s about right and wrong.’ Community members mourn at memorial for Hunter Brittain

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — From attorney Ben Crump to Reverend Al Sharpton, several familiar faces greeted the crowd Tuesday during a memorial service for 17-year-old Hunter Brittain with a message about a push for justice.

Many from the community are pushing for change in the wake of Hunter’s death.

Attorney Ben Crump who represented George Floyd, Breanna Taylor and other people killed by law enforcement, took the podium to speak now for Hunter Brittain.

“Hunter Brittain’s blood is going to be on that legislation,” Crump said.

Civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton, who gave the eulogy, called for more accountability for those behind the badge

“The issue of policing is not about black and white, it’s about right and wrong,” Sharpton said, “Wrong is wrong whether you have on blue jeans or blue uniforms.”

Lonoke County Deputy Michael Davis has been fired for not turning on his body camera during the shooting but no charges have been filed.

