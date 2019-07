WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – The West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) is investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a car.

Nyshida Johnson, 33, was found injured at 11th and Broadway on July 5.

Detectives believe that Johnson was hit as she crossed the street.

She died after being taken to the hospital.

Nyshida Johnson

Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2014-17 Chevrolet Equinox.

If you have any information contact Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or WMPD at 870-732-7555.