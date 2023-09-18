FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Forbes released its yearly “Best Employers by State,” which said only half of workers in the United States are happy with their current jobs.

For Arkansas, 22 employers were listed with eight out of the top 10 being located in-state. Nearly 1,400 employers were included in the list with 200 ranking in more than one state (only employers with more than 500 employees were included in each state’s rankings).

RankNameNumber of EmployeesHeadquarters Location
1Arkansas Children’s Hospital5,205Little Rock, Ark.
2Bentonville School District1,279Bentonville, Ark.
3ArcBest15,308Fort Smith, Ark.
4St. Bernard’s HealthcareN/AJonesboro, Ark.
5Home Instead Senior Care6,500Omaha, Neb.
6U.S. Department of Defense3,400,000Arlington County, Va.
7Arvest Bank6,000Lowell, Ark.
8Arkansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield3,200Little Rock, Ark.
9University of Arkansas Medical Sciences10,000Little Rock, Ark.
10Conway Regional Health System1,800Conway, Ark.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital was also listed in Forbes’ “2023 Best Employers for Diversity”.

To see the full list for Arkansas, visit Forbes.com.