LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s ice storm left thousands of Arkansas customers without electricity Thursday morning.

As of 6:58 a.m., PowerOutages reported there are 51,980 Arkansans left in the dark. Most of the outages are reported in the southern part of the state.

Power companies like Entergy and Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas said that crews are prepared to assist with outages caused by the third round of the ice storm.

Local fire marshals urge those without power to stay away from using appliances and uninspected fireplaces to stay warm. Fire officials suggest using generators and propane space heaters to keep warm.

The ice storm warning will be in effect until noon Thursday.