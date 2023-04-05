LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thousands of Arkansas customers are still without power Wednesday morning.

According to PowerOutages.US, there are currently 6,946 Arkansas left in the dark with most of the outages being reported in Pulaski County.

Arkansas is under a tornado watch until noon Wednesday. A line of strong thunderstorms will move into central Arkansas around sunrise.

Last Friday, storms in the state produced at least five tornadoes that touched down in Pulaski, Cross, Stone, Prairie and Phillips Counties. The tornadoes ranged from an EF-U to an EF-3.

After last week’s storms, Entergy Arkansas released a statement telling customers to prepare for extended power outages.

Monitor power outages here:

Entergy Arkansas

Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas