Three people dead, three hurt in head-on collision in Bradley County

BRADLEY COUNTY, Ark. – Two women and a child were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Bradley County.

According to investigators, 27-year-old Britnee Hampton, 37-year-old Karla Herrera and a child riding in Hampton’s SUV were killed.

Three other children in Hampton’s vehicle were hurt.

Investigators say the accident happened on U.S. Highway 63at around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the Pontiac Torrent driven by Britnee Hampton crossed the center line and hit the car driven by Karla Herrera.

The weather was clear at the time of the collision.

The investigation into the cause of the deadly accident is continuing.