Three people seriously injured in Fort Smith shooting, police say two others arrested

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – UPDATE: Three people were seriously injured after a shooting on N. 17th St. in Fort Smith on Wednesday.

Two people, Rahmel Mclaughlin and Demesheio Williams, have been arrested on charges of first-degree battery and terrorist acts, according to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department.

“The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released upon completion,” Mitchell said.

There is no danger to the public, and all parties involved are accounted for, he said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating after “multiple people” were shot during an incident in the city late Wednesday, according to Aric Mitchell with FSPD.

Mitchell said the shooting occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. on N. 17th Street, between the 500-700 blocks.

#BREAKING OVERNIGHT: @FortSmithPD is investigating a shooting Incident between the 500-700 blocks of North 17th Street. Police say multiple people were shot. The victims conditions are unknown. @KNWAFOX24 #NWArk #NWANews pic.twitter.com/Zmwp883yWZ — Tavares Jones (@tavareskjones) August 20, 2020

Police say there is no danger to the general public, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Police tell me the public is not in danger.



The police department’s criminal investigation division is working the investigation and is currently speaking with witnesses. — Katelynn Zoellner (@KZoellnerTV) August 20, 2020

