HORATIO, Ark (KTAL/KMSS) – The sheriff’s office in Sevier County says a tip from the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Hotline about an inappropriate relationship with a student has led to the arrest of a Horatio High School vice-principal.

According to the information posted by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office early Friday afternoon, a tip called in on April 4 led authorities to launch an investigation, which led to a warrant for the arrest of 41-year-old Labrada Vann. Vann is listed as Dean of Students and Data Coach on the Horatio Schools website.

The sheriff’s office says Vann was arrested Friday morning and is being booked into the Sevier County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree sexual assault. Bond is set at $100,000.