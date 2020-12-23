TRAFFIC ALERT: Tanker truck on fire after rollover closes I-40 temporarily

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A rollover accident near Ozark has closed eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 40.

Photo courtesy of KDYN 92.7

According to an accident report, a tanker truck has rolled over and caught fire near Exit 35. The fire has spread across the median, which resulted in both sides of the interstate closing.

Photo courtesy of KDYN 92.7 / Rick Covert Franklin County OEM

Franklin Co. Emergency Management has reported that the fire is currently under control, but the interstate is closed indefinitely.

Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality is being escorted to the scene by Arkansas State Police.

No injuries have been reported.

