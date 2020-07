CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark.- A train derailment blocked a lane of Highway 64 near Earle Friday.

Crittenden Co: Hwy. 64 EB right lane is blocked due to a train derailment 0.5 miles east of Earle. Monitor at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic #neatraffic #arnews pic.twitter.com/btOZSh3izJ — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) July 24, 2020

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office says the train derailed around 1 a.m. at Second Street near Highway 64 in Earle.

Authorities say about seven cars left the track.

No one was hurt.

The sheriff’s office did not say what led to the train derailment.