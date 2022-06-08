HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – Troopers and emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Mile Maker 85.5 north Caddo Valley. Plumes of smoke could be seen coming from Arkansas DOT cameras near the scene.

ARDOT noted that there were injuries at the scene but did not elaborate as to the number of people injured or the extent of the injuries.

A commercial vehicle was involved in the crash.

All westbound lanes of I-30 are closed as of 1:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.