POCAHONTAS, Ark.- The woman accused of killing former St. Sen. Linda Collins is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.

The court appearance for Rebecca O’Donnell is set for 2 p.m.

O’Donnell was arrested June 14 in connection to the murder of former St. Sen. Linda Collins.

O’Donnell is being held on charges of Capital Murder, Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Collins was found dead outside her home on June 4.