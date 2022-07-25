SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder says one juvenile was able to escape the burning home.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Six people are dead including two adults and four children after an early Sunday morning house fire in the Nob Hill area of Springdale.

According to Central EMS, emergency crews were called to a home in the 21,000 block of Treehouse Road in Springdale just before 2 a.m. Sunday, July 24 for reports of a house fire.

Upon arrival, crews found the six bodies inside the home. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Washington County Coroner says the victims were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for positive identification and cause of death.

Crews from the Nob Hill Fire Department, Central EMS, Round Mountain Fire Department, Goshen Fire Department, and the Washington County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. Nob Hill Fire and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are heading the investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.