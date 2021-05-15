Two die in collision with train in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. — Two women have died after the vehicle they were riding in was struck by a train Friday.

The women have been identified as 30-year-old Jeri Lynn Emmons of Hot Springs and 38-year-old Ginger Jean Broadway of Ravenden Springs.

It happened near the intersection of Highways 280 and 90 just after 5:00 p.m. Friday.

According to the preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, the Dodge Durango driven by Emmons was traveling west on Highway 280 when it crossed into the path of the train and was struck.

The investigation is continuing.