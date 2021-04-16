Two hospitalized after Thursday night shootings in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. – Two people were hospitalized Thursday night with gunshot wounds in Fort Smith.

Officers responding to a shooting at 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of South P Street found a 21-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was taken into surgery.

An 18-year-old gunshot victim was also transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims are listed in serious condition.

At this time, it is not known if the two shootings are related.

The investigations are ongoing.