LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two men were found dead in a Sharp County hunting cabin after deputies say a propane stove was left on overnight.

According to the county sheriff’s office, the two men, 22-year-old Michael Adams of Caraway and 46-year-old Charles Adams of Marmaduke, were found on the floor of the rural cabin by deputies responding to an 11:15 a.m. call on Sunday.

The two men were dead and there was a propane smell inside the cabin, the responding deputies reported.

Investigators said they spoke with the cabin’s owner, who told them he and the two men had spent the night in the cabin after spending the day hunting. He continued that at 3 a.m. he woke up and sat next to a propane stove, trying to warm up.

The owner then told investigators that shortly after warming himself he went to use the bathroom, but fell down and could not get back up. He said he pounded on the wall to wake the two to help him, but they did not answer.

The cabin owner then reportedly told investigators that after several hours on the floor, he was able to stand up and go outside, where he found it was daylight. He told investigators he then went back inside the cabin where he found the two men unconscious on the floor.

Investigators reported finding a dog they described as disoriented on a bed inside the cabin. They reported taking the dog outside, and after stumbling for a bit, it became more alert.

Investigators discovered the propane stove inside the cabin was turned on, but the tank was empty.

Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell reported the investigation into the two deaths by his department has been closed.