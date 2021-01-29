Two students, bus driver taken to hospital after school bus wreck in Wynne

WYNNE, Ark. – Two students were taken to the hospital after a crash Friday morning involving a school bus near Wynne.

Crews responded to the scene on County Road 522 at 6:40 a.m., where the seven students and a driver on the bus at the time of the incident.

Only minor injuries were reported at the scene. In addition to the two students, the driver was also taken to a local hospital.

Along with the Wynne Fire Department, teams from the Fair Oaks Fire Department, Cross County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Paramedic and Crittenden EMS all participated in the response.