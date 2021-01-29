Two students, bus driver taken to hospital after school bus wreck in Wynne

State News

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

WYNNE, Ark. – Two students were taken to the hospital after a crash Friday morning involving a school bus near Wynne.

Crews responded to the scene on County Road 522 at 6:40 a.m., where the seven students and a driver on the bus at the time of the incident.

Only minor injuries were reported at the scene. In addition to the two students, the driver was also taken to a local hospital.

Along with the Wynne Fire Department, teams from the Fair Oaks Fire Department, Cross County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Paramedic and Crittenden EMS all participated in the response.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories