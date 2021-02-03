Tyson Foods donates 38,500 pounds of protein to River Valley Food Bank

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Tyson Foods announced on Wednesday a donation of 38,500 pounds of protein to the River Valley Food Bank in West Central Arkansas to help feed the community. The River Valley Food Bank sources and provides nutritious food to over 65,000 people in the area.

“This generous gift will provide more than 25,000 meals to our community. We’re proud and grateful for our partnership with Tyson Foods and their commitment to feeding hungry families in the River Valley,” said Tracy Engel, Food Bank Director, River Valley Food Bank.

The River Valley Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, a national organization supporting more than 200 food banks across the country. The food bank serves eight counties in West Central Arkansas, where more than 307,000 people reside.

“We’re proud to support River Valley Food Bank and the amazing work they do to help our community, especially in these challenging times,” said Tina Luethje, Van Buren Plant HR Manager, Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods donated more food last year than ever in its 85-year history. The company donated a record 30 million pounds of protein, equivalent to 120 million meals, in 2020 to fight hunger. The donations were part of nearly $75 million invested to support its team members and critical needs in local communities where the company operates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about the River Valley Food Bank and how you can help, visit www.rvrfoodbank.org.