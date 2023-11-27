LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A renewed grant to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will further efforts to increase primary care doctors in the state.

The $17.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services four-year Medical Student Education program will continue a program first begun in 2019. While the program is intended to increase the number of Arkansas primary care doctors, it places an emphasis on providing doctors for rural and underserved communities.

The UAMS program will recruit and retain students from rural and underserved communities who are interested in returning to those communities when they complete their residencies.

Other than funding recruitment, the grant will be used to provide scholarships for medical students interested in primary care specialties, support a faculty mentorship program, support rural community immersion rotations, and continue the development of community physician faculty development.

Primary care doctors will train in one of four specialties: family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics/gynecology or pediatrics

“These efforts allow us to highlight the significant value that primary care physicians bring to their communities, specifically communities in rural Arkansas,” said Marcia Byers, Ph.D., RN, senior director of UAMS Regional Campuses.

According to UAMS officials, a 2020 study by the Association of American Medical Colleges ranked Arkansas thirteenth as a state with the greatest need for primary care physicians. The study found that Arkansas had 83 active primary care physicians per 100,000 people, compared with a nationwide rate of 94.7 physicians per 100,000 people.