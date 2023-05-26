LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas state officials are warning that the air quality in parts of the state may be unhealthy for some residents during Memorial Day weekend.

Officials with Arkansas Energy & Environment declared an Ozone Action Advisory for Friday and Saturday for central and northwest Arkansas.

According to the Division of Environmental Quality’s forecast, outdoor activities may be unhealthy for active children, adults and people in sensitive groups. Officials are encouraging these individuals to reduce health-risks associated with ozone exposure.

Below are a few code orange tips and precautions:

Do not drive unnecessarily, especially during peak commuting hours or during the hottest part of the day

Refuel cars and lawnmowers before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m., avoid fuel spills and do not “top off” tanks

Limit prolonged outdoor exertion during afternoon hours

High ozone levels can aggravate existing conditions and lead to increased potential for illness among people with preexisting respiratory conditions

To stay up to date on the daily ozone forecasts for Arkansas, visit the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment’s website.