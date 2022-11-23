LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The United States Postal Service has put out a call for those who want to help spread some magic this holiday season.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced on Wednesday that it was launching Operation Santa, a program where individuals can adopt a letter that was sent to Santa and fulfill that child’s wish.

The program began back in 1912 when the USPS allowed local postmasters to let employees and customers respond to any letters that were addressed to Santa Claus.

The USPS says that every year, hundreds of thousands of letters are written to Santa.

Any who wishes to adopt a letter must register to create an account and have their identities verified before they can participate. Even if someone adopted letters in the past, they must create a new account each year.

Once the letters are chosen, adopters must follow the directions included in their welcome email to fulfill the holiday wishes.

Operation Santa will kick off on Nov. 28 and end on Dec. 19.

Those interested in signing up to adopt letters can make an account at USPSOperationSanta.com.