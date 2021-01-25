University of Arkansas student dies at fraternity house

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A University of Arkansas student died on Saturday, January 23 at a fraternity house.

According to Captain Gary Crain with the University of Arkansas Police Department, the call came in at 1:23 p.m. for a 20-year-old student who had passed out in the bathroom at the fraternity.

The statement below is from Melissa Rom, Dean of Students at the U of A.

I can’t imagine the grief a family must feel when losing a child. I am truly saddened. Speaking on behalf of others across campus, I send condolences to the parents, family members, friends and acquaintances at this most difficult time. We know that such a loss may be very difficult for others, and we encourage anyone who is concerned about a member of our community to request assistance from Counseling and Psychological Services at 479-575-5276. If you are calling after hours, press 1 to speak to a counselor on call. The campus community may also reach out to UA Cares at uofacares@uark.edu. Melissa Rom, Dean of Students at the U of A.

Police say the student was unresponsive when they arrived on scene.

Crain says there is no indication of what could have caused the death at this time.

Neither the student’s name nor the house where the death occurred have been released.