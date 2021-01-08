Update: Arkansas plane crash victims were two Jonesboro residents

Crews are responding to the scene of a plane crash in northwest Poinsett County, Arkansas, Monday after a flight from Jonesboro on its way to Conway went down. photo courtesy of Hannah Campbell/KAIT-TV

HARRISBURG, Ark. (AP) — Two people killed in the crash of a twin-engine plane in rural northeastern Arkansas have been identified as Jonesboro residents.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said in a statement that the Monday morning crash near Weiner, about 97 miles northeast of Little Rock, killed 52-year-old pilot Sean Wesley Stem and 41-year-old passenger Nickoles Lee Warren.

An initial report by the Federal Aviation Administration says the plane crashed under unknown circumstances and caught fire while still during takeoff. Molder said the bodies were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Little Rock.