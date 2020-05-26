UPDATE: Authorities recover body of missing boater at Beaver Lake

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE — The body of Richard Steinbeck was recovered in the early morning hours on Tuesday, May 26, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Steinbeck’s empty boat was found in the evening hours of May 17 by a witness who was fishing on Beaver Lake, near the area of Prairie Creek.

UPDATE: The missing person at Beaver Lake has been identified as Richard Steinbeck, 55, according to Lieutenant Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person last seen boating in the area of Bear Cove on Beaver Lake, according to Lieutenant Shannon Jenkins with the Office.

The boat was located but police have not been able to locate its driver at this time, Jenkins said late Sunday.

The name of the missing individual is not yet available, according to police.

