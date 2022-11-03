MAYSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The FBI has now joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a missing pregnant woman. More information will be provided soon as this story continues to develop.

Ashley Bush, 33, was last seen on Oct. 31

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.

MAYSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The search for 33-year-old Ashley Bush expanded Wednesday into Southern Missouri.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s office and Bush’s fiancé, Josh Willis, Bush was last seen Monday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 43 near the Handi-Stop in Maysville.

Bush is 31 weeks pregnant, 5’7″ with red hair and blue eyes.

Bush was last seen with a woman who is called “Lucy” who Bush met online when she was searching for a job. Willis said Bush and him originally met “Lucy” at the Gravette Library on Friday. Willis said he dropped Bush off at the Handi-Stop Monday morning to get a ride with “Lucy” for Bush’s second interview. When she was supposed to return to the Handi-Stop later that afternoon, Willis said he saw “Lucy” and Bush drive past the gas station.

“I hollered at her because her windows cracked so I know she heard me this ‘Lucy’ lady looks over at me, looks back straight ahead at the windshield and drives off,” Willis said.

Willis said he tried to follow them but couldn’t keep up. He said the truck they were in was headed north on Highway 43 in Maysville. Bush’s phone was found in a ditch nearby.

Bush also has three other kids.

“She’s the best mom that any kid could ask for right now,” Willis said.

If you have any information on Ashley Bush or how she went missing, you are encouraged to call Detective Susan Matthews with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 479.271.1008 ext. 3639.