FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The loud popping sound of fireworks that may be seen as a celebration of the independence of America, might also be a challenge for veterans.

For a combat veteran, big bangs going off from larger fireworks can bring up traumatic memories that may be triggering. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, 7% of veterans suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD and find the Fourth of July to be more difficult to enjoy than fun.

CEO and founder of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, Lance Nutt, says that around this time, he’s asked for advice about what to do. He encourages veterans to try to hit the experience head-on.

“Don’t hide from it. Don’t run from the noise. Experience it in a positive way and that way. The hope is that over time, as years go by and you do more positive things around the 4th of July, it will become easier,” said Nutt.

Nutt also says that in cases where it might be too much, he does encourage veterans to take a vacation around this time or go find a place where they can’t experience fireworks as much, such as a campsite.

If you plan on setting off fireworks in your backyard, always make sure to communicate with your neighbors and make sure they will be okay.