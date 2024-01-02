GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in southeastern Michigan have identified the six people involved in a deadly home explosion over the weekend in Washtenaw County.

Four people died and two were seriously hurt when a home about 10 miles north of Ann Arbor exploded on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The Northfield Township Fire Department says the home belonged to 72-year-old Richard Pruden, who was hosting his daughter and her family from Arkansas for the holidays. As of Tuesday, Pruden remained in the hospital in critical condition. The youngest victim is his 16-year-old grandson Stephen Bragg, who was last listed in stable condition.

The four victims who died are Pruden’s daughter Hope Bragg, 51, her husband, Don Bragg, 53, and two of their children, Kenneth Bragg, 22, and Elizabeth Bragg, 19.

Investigators have not said exactly what caused the explosion, citing only an “undetermined fuel air explosion” but they do not suspect any foul play.

The explosion was reportedly heard miles away. Investigators said the debris from the explosion covered nearly 2 acres of Pruden’s property.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for both Pruden and Bragg. A vigil will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 at Whitmore Lake High School to support the victims and their families.