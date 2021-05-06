VIDEO: Naked woman tackled by Arkansas state trooper after pursuit in stolen truck

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. – A woman is in jail after authorities say she stole a pickup truck and trailer, led multiple agencies on a chase and was tackled by an officer all while she was naked.

Deidra Lewis, 48, is in the Johnson County Jail on several charges, including theft, aggravated assault and fleeing in connection to the March 25 incident.

According to a report from Arkansas State Police, a Lamar police officer said a white Ford pickup truck and trailer were reported stolen, and the truck nearly hit him head-on. The trooper noted in the report the Lamar police officer said he had lost sight of the truck because of items falling out of the trailer.

The trooper tried to stop the truck on Interstate 40 near Clarksville, but the driver refused to pull over, the report states.

The pursuit went on for approximately 12 miles, involving Arkansas State Police, Johnson County deputies, Clarksville police and Coal Hill police.

In the report, the trooper noted it appeared the suspect tried to shake items off the trailer during the chase.

The truck drove over spikes near Coal Hill, then continued for approximately two miles before losing a tire.

Dashcam video shows Lewis get out of the truck wearing what appears to be a jacket and something on her head before removing the jacket and starting to run away.

The trooper stated in the report he tackled Lewis near his patrol car, noting she was arrested without further issues.

According to the report, a loaded revolver was in the front driver seat of the stolen truck.

Lewis is expected to appear in court on May 13.