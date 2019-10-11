VIDEO: Nothing but net for amazing half court shot at Carlisle High

CARLISLE, Ark. – A local high schooler is celebrating after making an amazing basketball half court shot.

The special moment was caught on video Wednesday at Carlisle High School.

It happened during an assembly in which students were given the chance to try and make the shot.

Barry Franklin, one of the school’s 10th graders, stepped up to the challenge.

At first he thought he had missed and everyone was cheering him anyway but then the ball bounced up…and in!

The students were electrified! Their cheering was described as being so loud it was heard at the other end of the building.

“We are all huge Barry fans anyway, but this moment was truly awesome,” said Andrea Fortner, Carlisle High School counselor, who sent the video to us.