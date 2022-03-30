WARREN, Ark. – A fire was extinguished Wednesday night at the Warren High School.

Saline River Chronicle is reporting that the fire started around 6:15 p.m. and affected the auxiliary gym, not the main building, with no injuries reported.

According to the Warren School District, all students within the district will pivot to an AMI day on Thursday, March 31 where they will work remotely.

School officials say they are expecting to have periods of time Thursday where Brunson Elementary and the Warren Middle School may not have electricity as repairs due to repairs.

The school district says they will notify parents and staff as updates become available.