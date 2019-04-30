Watch Live: Tornado warning coverage from our sister station KNWA

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Meteorologists from our sister station KNWA are covering a tornado warning in northwest Arkansas Tuesday afternoon.

The US National Weather Service Tulsa Oklahoma issued the tornado warning for west central Washington County.

Tornado warnings have also been issued for Northern Adair County in Northeastern Oklahoma and East Central Cherokee County in East Central Oklahoma.

The warnings are in effect until 4 p.m.

