Watch Live: Tornado warning coverage from our sister station KNWA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Meteorologists from our sister station KNWA are covering a tornado warning in northwest Arkansas Tuesday afternoon.
The US National Weather Service Tulsa Oklahoma issued the tornado warning for west central Washington County.
Tornado warnings have also been issued for Northern Adair County in Northeastern Oklahoma and East Central Cherokee County in East Central Oklahoma.
The warnings are in effect until 4 p.m.
Click here to watch live coverage.
More Stories
-
Family members say the victim's own son was the attacker.
-
Our sister station KNWA has been on the air continuously following…
-
Pine Bluff Police were called to the area of Highway 65 South and…