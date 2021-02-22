WATCH: Lowell family builds 16-foot snow alligator!

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Despite several inches of snow, a Lowell family “discovered” a large reptile in their yard this week!

Joey Fowler and his daughters India and Violet created this reptilian wonder in their yard in Lowell. Check out the time lapse below!

WATCH: Time lapse of Fowler family building 16-foot snow alligator!

Considering 16-foot alligators are a rare sight in NWA, the family even did a news report about the strange sight!

WATCH: Joey Fowler and daughters India and Violet create a “news report” about 16-foot alligator in NWA!

We have to commend them on their broadcasting skills!



Do you have a fun photo or video to share with us? Tag or message us on social media or email us at pics@knwa.com!