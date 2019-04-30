WATCH: Tornado caught on camera in Boone County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. COURTESY COLEMAN PHILLIPS/HARRISON & NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS WEATHER [ + - ] Video Video Video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Severe weather moving through northwest Arkansas this afternoon may have spawned a tornado. Our sister station KNWA has been on the air continuously following numerous tornado warnings.

Video from Boone County shows an unconfirmed tornado near Bergman. Possible damage to homes damage has been reported at Zinc and Daniels Road southeast of the town. There are not any further damage reports.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for multiple areas in northwest Arkansas Tuesday afternoon across northwest Arkansas.

Cities included in the warning are Bentonville, Rogers, Bella Vista, Cave Springs, Decatur, Gentry, Siloam Springs, Pea Ridge, Highfill, Springtown, Miller, Centerton, Hiwasse, Vaughn, and Avoca. The warning also includes Interstate I-49 between mile markers 85 and 93.

The tornado warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m., according to the Weather Service.

The Weather Service warned that there are strong circulations near the Siloam Springs area and that residents should take cover.

Photo courtesy of Colman Phillips and Harrison & North Central Arkansas Weather. Video courtesy of Julie Morris Barnes and Chase Sowders, KY3.