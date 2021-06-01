Website created for Jan 6 rioter “Bigo” Barnett’s legal defense fund, offering signed pictures for $100 donations

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A site aiming to raise money for Richard “Bigo” Barnett’s defense fund following his arrest for the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is offering incentives from Barnett himself in exchange for donations.

Barnett, 60, is the Gravette, Arkansas man who was photographed inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

The webpage, identified only by a 2021 copyright banner for “Bigo Barnett”, is offering multiple gifts in exchange for varying financial contributions.

Homepage of the Richard “Bigo” Barnett Legal Defense Fund

“As a token of his appreciation for contributions of $25 or more, Richard will email you a copy of his court filing that resulted in his release,” the “FIGHT” page on the site reads. “And as a token of his appreciation for contributions of $100 or more, Richard will send you an autographed picture of him sitting at [Nancy] Pelosi’[s] desk personally addressed to whomever you like.”

In addition to court documents and signed photographs, the webpage also provides staunch right-wing commentary on Bigo’s court case.

“Our response to the cancel- culture activists: The Spanish Inquisition was wrong, and so is yours. Stop putting people who disagree with you on enemy lists like how the Nazis and Soviets did. Communism always fails and socialism equals slavery,” the site reads.

According to the website, monetary donations are being handled by The McBride Law Firm, which is based in New York City.

“TRIAL” page on the Richard “Bigo” Barnett Legal Defense Fund site

The website repeats many of the arguments Barnett and his defense team have made throughout the course of his trial, such as calling his decision to make the trip to Washington D.C. a chance to make a, “case for independence from tyranny.”

The page detailing the trial also furthers the defense’s claim that Barnett was inadvertently swept inside the Capitol before putting his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite and posing for reporter photographs.

In February, Barnett entered a not guilty plea to all counts of his indictment.

Aiding and abetting

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building

Entering and remaining in certain rooms in a Capitol building

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Theft of government property

Barnett was released from federal custody in April and placed on house arrest with the following requirements:

Barnett must remain at his home in Gravette.

He will wear an ankle location monitor

Barnett is not allowed to possess firearms or any other weapons.

His passport has been revoked and is not allowed to get a new one.

He’s not allowed travel outside of a 50-mile area from his home in Gravette and not allowed to associate with anyone from the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Barnett’s next hearing date is scheduled for June 15th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time/9:00 a.m. Central.