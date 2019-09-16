West Memphis standoff ends peacefully

Jerome Jones, 29, of West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – A local man is behind bars after a police standoff.

It began around 3 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of S. 21st Street.

That’s where officers had been called for a reported hostage situation.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Jerome Jones, 29, was reported to have been armed with a rifle and holding two adults and several children inside an apartment.

The West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) says the incident began as a domestic situation. A SWAT team was then called in to establish contact with Jones.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the man was taken into custody without incident. Police say no one inside the apartment had been injured.

Jones is facing a charge of false imprisonment. Detectives say they recovered a shotgun from inside the home.

