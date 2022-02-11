WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – The White County Sheriff’s Office is praising the actions of a deputy after millions of dollars worth of narcotics were discovered during a traffic stop.

Tuesday, the unnamed drug interdiction deputy was patrolling along highway 67 near Searcy when he pulled over a car for a lane change violation. During the stop, he asked to search the car and was given permission by the driver.

“He has a lot of things that he looks for to pick up on people that may be trafficking,” explained Lt. Scott Seiders with WCSO.

During the search, drugs were found and the two men were arrested. Javier Rodela and Alejandro Flores of El Paso Texas were charged with trafficking a controlled substance and are being held in the White County Detention Center on $400,000 bonds.

But it wasn’t until the vehicle was taken back to the department that the full extent of hidden narcotics was found.

“A greater amount, in fact, a very large amount was found secreted around the vehicle,” said Seiders, “most of them inside of the structure of the vehicle itself.”

In total, deputies found 62 lbs. of methamphetamine and around 24,000 pills of an unknown substance. The drugs tested positive for opiates and are believed to be fentanyl. The total street value of the bust – more than $3 million, one of the largest traffic-stop-related drug busts in White County history.

Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane is seeing more of these stories, massive busts on highways and side roads as traffickers travel the state.

“Unfortunately, it’s getting to be the norm,” Lane said. “The last couple of years we’ve seen larger and larger amounts.”

Lane said last fiscal year, the total dollar amount of seized drugs from task force members was around $79 million.

In just the first half of this current fiscal period, the state is already at $115 million.

He adds the dedication of this deputy resulted in more than just drugs off the street – it saved lives, potentially thousands.

“One out of every six of these pills on the average contains a lethal dose,” Lane said, referring to fentanyl. “So if you just do the math on those 24,000 pills, you’re looking at 4,000 lethal doses or possibly 4,000 lives that have been saved just on this one stop.”