FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Applications to help Arkansas residents pay their energy bills this winter are now open.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) opened its winter applications on Monday.

LIHEAP’s website says winter applications are a little different. While the summer applications cover just energy bills, the winter applications cover energy bills and primary and secondary heating bills.

To qualify, you must meet the income and household requirements set for your county. LIHEAP is run by 15 organizations across the state’s 75 counties. To see which organization services your county, click here.

Arkansans can apply online or through the mail. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applications are expected to close in March.

For more information on applications, visit the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality’s website.