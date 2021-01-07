Winter weather brings snow to the northern part of the state

ARKANSAS – With a cold front coming through and winter weather taking root in northwest Arkansas, Caitrin Assaf made her way through the winter wonderland.
LATEST POSTS:
- Senator Schumer calls for Trump to be “immediately removed from office”
- Democrats set to take hold of Senate majority after runoff wins in Georgia
- Big Game Bound Week 18: The wild-card round
- FBI seeking information from public on violent protests at Capitol
- PBS cancels ‘Caillou’ after 20 years on air; many Twitter users rejoice