WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman, Rep. Steve Womack, all of Arkansas, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut introduced legislation that would prohibit the sale of poppy seeds that contain a harmful level of opiates.

According to a press release from Womack’s office, the Stephen Hacala Poppy Seed Safety Act would also require the Food and Drug Administration to issue regulations that establish a maximum level of contamination.

The release says Cotton, Boozman and Blumenthal are leading the companion version of the legislation in the Senate.

While most poppy seeds are harmless, the release says some manufacturers sell seeds laced with morphine at a cost far higher than normal seeds. The seeds can contain more than 20 times the therapeutic dosage of morphine.

On April 3, 2016, Stephen Hacala of Fayetteville died from morphine intoxication caused by morphine-laced poppy seeds that were bought from Amazon.

“Stephen Hacala Jr.’s life was cut tragically short because our nation’s drug laws haven’t kept pace with the current realities and challenges we face. His family has used their grief to advocate for change surrounding the dangers of unwashed poppy seeds, which can be laced with lethal substances. Prohibiting the sale of this harmful product not only ensures the safety of American consumers, but it also prevents another family from experiencing this heartbreaking tragedy,” Womack said.

The release says as many as 20 other Americans have died from overdoses caused by morphine-laced poppy seeds sold directly to consumers.