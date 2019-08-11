Woman, child injured after ride derails at Benton County Fair

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A woman and child were injured in Bentonville on Saturday when a carnival ride derailed at the Benton County Fair.

Witnesses say the first of five cars on the ‘Jungle Twist’ attraction came off its tracks at around 8 p.m., injuring a woman and young girl.

Susan Koehler works for the Benton County Fair and says there’s an ongoing investigation into the incident.

“We don’t have all the details, but what we can share is that the ride was shut down immediately,” said Koehler. “It remains shut down, and we are working fully with the investigation that will take place.”

This is a developing story.