Woman dies after crashing car at Bella Vista Country Club

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — A 62-year-old woman died on Sunday after suffering a possible medical emergency that caused her to wreck her vehicle onto the Bella Vista Country Club Golf Course, according to the city’s communications director.

Charmane Richman was pronounced dead in her vehicle when EMS arrived on the scene.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at around 5 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a single-vehicle accident.

Police believe the medical episode caused Richman to lose control of her vehicle and veer off Highway 71 South and onto the Bella Vista Country Club Golf Course.

No other cars were hit.