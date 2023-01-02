World leaders, leading thinkers and even an accused murderer passed in 2022.

Robert Durst, April 11, 1943 – Jan. 9

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst sits in a courtroom during a hearing in Los Angeles. Former in-laws of Durst are accusing his current wife of helping him cover up the killing of his long-vanished former spouse. Durst, the protagonist of a 35-year-long story of suspicions that stretches through his wife’s disappearance, the deaths of two acquaintances, several states and a chilling documentary, has never been charged in his wife’s vanishing and denies involvement. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File)

Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted last year of killing his best friend, died at 78.

André Leon Talley, Oct. 15, 1948 – Jan. 17

FILE – Vogue magazine editor at large André Leon Talley attends a post-Fashion Week panel discussion on the lack of black images in the current fashion output Sept. 14, 2007, in New York. Talley, the towering former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, has died. He was 73. Talley’s literary agent confirmed Talley’s death to USA Today late Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

André Leon Talley, a towering and highly visible figure of the fashion world who made history as a rare Black editor in an overwhelmingly white industry, died at 73.

Madeleine Albright, May 14, 1937 – March 22

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 26: Former secretary of state Madeleine Albright delivers remarks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party’s nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The United States’ first female Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, died at the age of 84.

Orrin Hatch, Mar 21, 1934 – April 22

FILE – In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, gestures to the Utah House during a visit at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. Utah’s primary election Tuesday, June 26, 2018, will give former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney a second chance to dispatch of state lawmaker Mike Kennedy who defeated him at the party convention in his bid to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Former U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch, who served in the U.S. Senate for 42 years, died at 88 in Salt Lake City, the Hatch Foundation announced on Twitter Saturday. The foundation did not specify a cause for Hatch’s death.

Shinzo Abe, Sep 20, 1954 – July 7

In this image from a video, Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a campaign speech in Nara, western Japan shortly before he was shot Friday, July 8, 2022. Abe was shot during the speech and was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. (Kyodo News via AP)

Leaders around the world condemned the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as “despicable,” “cowardly” and “terrorism” while recalling him as a man devoted to peace, security and international cooperation.

Ivana Trump, Feb. 19, 1949 – July 13

Ivana Trump announces the new “Italiano Diet” to stay healthy and fight obesity at the Oak Room at the Plaza Hotel on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ivana Trump has died at 73, according to her ex-husband, former President Trump.

Mikhail Gorbachev, March 01, 1931 – Aug. 29

FILE – Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev says in Moscow that a local military commander ordered the use of force in the breakaway republic of Lithuania, where an assault by Soviet troops on Jan. 13, 1991 claimed 14 lives. Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital. (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko, File)

Before Mikhail Gorbachev came along, the Soviet Union seemed an immovable superpower in perpetual antagonism to the United States. With a breathtaking series of reforms, Gorbachev changed all that — and redirected the course of the 20th century.

Queen Elizabeth II, April 20, 1926 – Sept. 7

FILE – In this June. 2, 1953 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey, London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Leslie Priest, File)

The longest-reigning monarch that Britain has ever known, Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 at Balmoral Castle, her beloved summer home in Scotland, after having steadied and modernized the royal institution through seven decades of huge social change.

Ken Starr, Jul 20, 1946 – Sep 12, 2022

Former independent counsel Kenneth Starr signs a copy of his recent book “Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation” at the University of New Mexico School of Law in Albuquerque, N.M., Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Starr, who investigated President Bill Clinton, says he wants the public to trust the checks and balances in the system established to hold presidents accountable. (AP Photo/Mary Hudetz).

Ken Starr, a former U.S. solicitor general who headed the Whitewater investigation into former President Clinton that ultimately led to his impeachment, died on Tuesday at the age of 76, his family announced.

Ash Carter, Sept. 13, 1954 – Oct. 23

Defense Secretary Ash Carter listens as British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon speaks during their joint news conference following their meeting, Friday, Dec. 11, 2015, at the Pentagon. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Ash Carter, the former Defense secretary who oversaw sweeping personnel changes at the Pentagon, including opening all military occupations and positions to women, has died at the age of 68, his family announced Tuesday.

Barbara Walters, Sept. 25, 1929 – Dec. 30

FILE – Newswoman Barbara Walters is seen on NBC-TV’s Today Show on June 3, 1976. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, File)

Late Friday evening, ABC News confirmed the death of broadcasting trailblazer Barbara Walters Dec. 30. The television icon and first female network news anchor was 93.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, April 16, 1927 – Dec. 31

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is seen greeting the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on April 19, 2005, shortly after his election. The German theologian has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Dec. 31. He was 95.