Wrightsville inmate dies after assault, investigation underway

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ark. — An inmate is dead after authorities say he was assaulted in the Wrightsville Unit.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Albert Williams.

Authorities say he collapsed after an assault by another inmate around 8:30 this morning.

No weapons were involved in the assault.

Williams may have suffered a hear attack.

There were repeated attempts by medical personnel to revive him.

His body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.

Williams was serving time for drug and weapons convictions out of Sebastian County.

Arkansas State Police investigators are conducting a criminal investigation.

Once completed, the investigative file will be turned over to the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office to determine which charges, if any, will be filed, according to a press release from the Arkansas Department of Correction.