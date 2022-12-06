Note: The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. The time has been corrected.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man was killed by a semi-truck that kept driving on the side of an Arkansas interstate Sunday.

It happened on I-40 in St. Francis County near Forrest City just after 3:30 a.m.

Authorities identified the victim as 45-year-old SirCrease Brooks.

The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said Brooks was standing outside of a GMC Sierra, trying to put gas in the disabled truck when he was struck by a passing semi-truck. They said the semi-truck kept driving eastbound after striking Brooks.

Brooks’ wife, Nakayla Brooks, described her husband as a “wonderful husband, father, grandfather and son” on Tuesday. She said he had a master’s degree in education and was a chemist and a realtor.

Nakayla Brooks said the family had left a relative’s house and were on the way home to Memphis. Their two children were also there when the crash happened.

She says the driver who hit her husband and didn’t stop “snatched my soul away.”

“I just want to wake up from this nightmare,” she said. “It’s inhumane to hit someone like they’re an animal and disregard their life. … You took my best friend away, the father of my children. I’ll never be the same.”

The family is leaning on their faith during this time and praying they will get answers.

“Pray that whoever did this turns themself in or be found,” Brooks said. “God handles all.”

Arkansas State Police are listed as the investigating agency. If you think you know anything that can help investigators, you can call 501-618-8230.