State officials held Dental Advisory Meeting with dental officials

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today the Governor and Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith held a dental advisory meeting with state dental officials.

The group discussed everything from re-opening dental offices and steps they would make to protect themselves and patients and physicians had the opportunity to ask questions and recommend what they think is best moving forward during this pandemic.

“But we still think it’s critically important as much as we can to allow enough time for that appropriate room disinfectant protocol and then as far as phase 3 still maintaining proper screening and disinfecting protocol,” said the President of Arkansas State Dental Hygiene Association Jennifer Stain.

On May 18 the Governor will discuss when offices can re-open for limited dental work.