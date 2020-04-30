State Police re-opening skills testing to driver license applicants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police plans to restore skills testing for driver license applicants next week. The tests will be limited to applicants who use the state police web site for scheduling a skills test and receive confirmation of the test date and time. Additionally, the tests will only be offered at twelve locations across Arkansas.

The web site scheduler for skills tests will be opened to applicants on Monday, May 4th. Applicants should be prepared to choose one of the twelve sites where the skills tests will be offered. The scheduler tool can be accessed at https://www.ark.org/asp_driver_scheduler/

On March 18th the Arkansas State Police implemented precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus with temporary and limited adjustments in Class D driver license testing procedures. As the virus threat begins to diminish, the locations for license testing will be limited since many of the city and county facilities used by the state police remain closed to public access.

The continuing COVID-19 pandemic will require Class D skills test applicants to remain inside their vehicle at the open testing sites until a testing agent approaches the vehicle with further instructions.

Effective next Monday anyone at a state police facility for purposes of being administered any form of a driver license test (Class D written or skills and commercial driver license) will be required to wear an appropriate face mask covering both the mouth and nose, pass a health assessment survey, and be willing to submit to a body temperature scan. Social distancing practices will be mandatory at all testing sites. The new precautionary measures were developed in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Health.

Additional information and pre-requisites for driver license testing can be found at https://asp.arkansas.gov/services-and-programs/detail/driver-examination