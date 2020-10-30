State senators request $20M in CARES Act funding for senior centers

Money will be used for locations across Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Fourteen senators — 12 Republicans two Democrats — have requested $20 million in federal relief from the CARES Act Steering Committee for senior citizens centers across Arkansas.

Senator Gary Stubblefield, speaking for the bipartisan group, said senior centers are short of money because of the pandemic. “[They] can no longer hold fund raisers and they have lost some grants because the members can no longer congregate under current public health restrictions.”

Other unexpected costs include buying personal protective equipment, more wear on vehicles, and delivery of products or services to seniors who can’t go to the centers in person.

“At this critical time, we need to support as many entities as possible that have contributed to the care of our citizens and communities during the coronavirus pandemic.” Stated in a letter to the committee

Senators who signed on to Stubblefield’s request for relief funding for senior citizens centers:

Bob Ballinger (R)

Ronald Caldwell (R)

Eddie Cheatham (D)

Trent Garner (R)

Kim Hammer (R)

Ricky Hill (R)

Keith Ingram (D)

Blake Johnson (R)

Mark Johnson (R)

Terry Rice (R)

Bill Sample (R)

James Sturch (R)

Dave Wallace (R)

The CARES Act Steering Committee was created on March 27, 2020, by Governor Asa Hutchinson. The group was appointed by the governor to recommend how best to spend $1.25 billion in federal aid made available by Congress.

The state has senior centers in all 75 counties.

Arkansas DHS Area Agencies on Aging.

