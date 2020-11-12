Gov. Hutchinson gives update on replacing Arkansas’s statues in National Statuary Hall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that Arkansas is well on its way to its fundraising goal to replace the statues representing the state in National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C.

National Statuary Hall holds two statues from each state, and Arkansas is currently represented with statues dedicated to U.M. Rose, and prominent Arkansas lawyer after the Civil War who was a founder of the American Bar Association, and James P. Clarke, the state’s 18th governor and a former U.S. senator.

The state assembly voted in July of 2019 to replace those statues with ones representing civil rights activist and journalist Daisy Lee Gatson Bates and legendary performer Johnny Cash.

State officials estimated it would cost $1 million to find the sculptors, build, transport and place the new statues in Washington.

Hutchinson said Thursday that private donations to fund the switch have already topped $500,000.

The governor also announced that the public-donation phase of the fundraising was now open, giving residents of the state the opportunity to participate in the effort.

The state has partnered with the Foundation for Arkansas Heritage and History to manage the public fundraising. Those wanting to donate can learn how at ArkansasHeritageFoundation.org.