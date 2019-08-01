LR Mayor issues statement on Civil Service Commission Hearing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two gunshot victims who survived the deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California said Thursday they saw the shooter from an obstacle course and were running away barefoot when they were hit.

Friends Brynn Ota-Mathews, 23, and Gabriella Gaus, 26, said at a hospital news conference that they still can't comprehend the tragedy that left three people dead and 12 wounded.