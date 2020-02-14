Stolen property out of Faulkner County recovered from Pulaski County

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — On Saturday, January 11th,deputies responded to a residential call in reference to a theft of property. When deputies arrived, the owner advised deputies he noticed his 5×12 flat bed trailer was missing from his yard. The last time he recalled seeing the trailer was three days before the report was taken.

On Monday, January 20th, deputies were dispatched in reference to a stolen vehicle. Deputies made contact with the complainant, who advised deputies his black and red Honda Shadow motorcycle was stolen from his driveway.

Reports were taken on both stolen items and turned over to Faulkner County Major Crimes Unit. Investigators began working on the cases assigned to them, which led them to Pulaski County where both stolen items were recovered.

The owners of the trailer and motorcycle have been notified. The trailer has been returned to the owner, and the motorcycle is pending pick up. Charges and arrests are currently pending in these cases.